2 . Pirlous

Found in the ever-popular Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, Pirlous is a Mediterranean eatery and coffee house which serves a mean shakshuka. You can also get avocado on sourdough (with smoked salmon or Greek feta), Scottish oats with a variety of toppings, and a bacon focaccia sandwich - all washed down with local coffee. Photo: Jacob Campbell for Pirlous Photo: Third Party