Whether you’re looking for something fancy, something healthy, or just want a good old greasy fry-up, you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to breakfast and brunch in Edinburgh.
Scroll through our picture gallery to discover 17 of the best venues in the Capital for breakfast and brunch. And before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.
2. Pirlous
Found in the ever-popular Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, Pirlous is a Mediterranean eatery and coffee house which serves a mean shakshuka. You can also get avocado on sourdough (with smoked salmon or Greek feta), Scottish oats with a variety of toppings, and a bacon focaccia sandwich - all washed down with local coffee. Photo: Jacob Campbell for Pirlous Photo: Third Party
3. McLarens on the Corner
McLarens on the Corner serves its mouthwatering brunch from 10am – midday, Monday – Sunday. The restaurant in Morningside Road, near the Meadows, offers locally sourced produce and also provide children’s breakfasts. Photo: Manon Metayer Photo: Photo: Manon Metayer
4. Montpeliers
Found in Bruntsfield Place, Montpeliers serves brunch scran like The Full Monty - Chargrilled chicken, Christies pork sausages, Ayrshire bacon, eggs, potato scone, Scottish minute steak, Heatherfield haggis, black pudding, tomato - as well as pancakes, breakfast butties and more. Photo: Montpeliers Photo: Third Party
