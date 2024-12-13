Edinburgh restaurants: 17 amazing Edinburgh spots for a delicious breakfast or brunch

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 16:54 BST

These are some of the best spots for a delicious breakfast and brunch across Edinburgh.

Whether you’re looking for something fancy, something healthy, or just want a good old greasy fry-up, you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to breakfast and brunch in Edinburgh.

Scroll through our picture gallery to discover 17 of the best venues in the Capital for breakfast and brunch. And before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

Browse our gallery to discover 17 of the best venues in Edinburgh for breakfast and brunch. Photo: Pixabay

1. 17 of the best venues in Edinburgh for breakfast and brunch

Found in the ever-popular Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, Pirlous is a Mediterranean eatery and coffee house which serves a mean shakshuka. You can also get avocado on sourdough (with smoked salmon or Greek feta), Scottish oats with a variety of toppings, and a bacon focaccia sandwich - all washed down with local coffee. Photo: Jacob Campbell for Pirlous

2. Pirlous

Found in the ever-popular Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, Pirlous is a Mediterranean eatery and coffee house which serves a mean shakshuka. You can also get avocado on sourdough (with smoked salmon or Greek feta), Scottish oats with a variety of toppings, and a bacon focaccia sandwich - all washed down with local coffee. Photo: Jacob Campbell for Pirlous Photo: Third Party

McLarens on the Corner serves its mouthwatering brunch from 10am – midday, Monday – Sunday. The restaurant in Morningside Road, near the Meadows, offers locally sourced produce and also provide children’s breakfasts. Photo: Manon Metayer

3. McLarens on the Corner

McLarens on the Corner serves its mouthwatering brunch from 10am – midday, Monday – Sunday. The restaurant in Morningside Road, near the Meadows, offers locally sourced produce and also provide children’s breakfasts. Photo: Manon Metayer Photo: Photo: Manon Metayer

Found in Bruntsfield Place, Montpeliers serves brunch scran like The Full Monty - Chargrilled chicken, Christies pork sausages, Ayrshire bacon, eggs, potato scone, Scottish minute steak, Heatherfield haggis, black pudding, tomato - as well as pancakes, breakfast butties and more. Photo: Montpeliers

4. Montpeliers

Found in Bruntsfield Place, Montpeliers serves brunch scran like The Full Monty - Chargrilled chicken, Christies pork sausages, Ayrshire bacon, eggs, potato scone, Scottish minute steak, Heatherfield haggis, black pudding, tomato - as well as pancakes, breakfast butties and more. Photo: Montpeliers Photo: Third Party

