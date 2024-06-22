The bestselling series of guide books have been published by French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The 2024 Michelin Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

Edinburgh now boasts five restaurants with Michelin stars – Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart, The Kitchin, Heron and Timberyard – but a number of other eateries are recommended in the 2024 guide.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see every restaurant from Edinburgh and the Lothians to feature in the Michelin Guide 2024 – and find out what food critics had to say about them.

1 . Michelin Guide 2024L Edinburgh and Lothians restaurants Look through our photo gallery to see every restaurant from Edinburgh and the Lothians to feature in the Michelin Guide 2024. Photo: PixabayPhoto: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . The Lookout by Gardener's Cottage Where: Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: Take in some of the best views of the city from the full-length windows of this modern, cantilevered building in a wonderful spot on the top of Calton Hill.Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Spence Where: Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD. The Micheln Guide says: 'The Scottish larder is the focus of the accessible menu, with the kitchen showing a keen eye for presentation'.Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Noto Where: 47a Thistle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1DY, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: Well-conceived dishes display influences which span the globe, with a particular focus on Asia. Save room for the luscious Michel Cluizel chocolate and miso dessert.Photo: Third Party Photo Sales