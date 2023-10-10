Rosa’s Thai Edinburgh will be based in a former greengrocers which dates back to the 1700s

A top-rated restaurant Thai restaurant chain has revealed the opening date for its new venue in Edinburgh city centre.

Rosa’s Thai, who boast 36 restaurants across the UK – including a recently opened a branch in Glasgow – are coming to Frederick Street next month.

Rosa’s Thai will officially open the doors to its first Edinburgh restaurant on Monday, November 13 – and to celebrate, diners will be treated to 50% off food during a pre-opening fortnight. The soft launch will begin on Halloween (Tuesday, October 31) and run until Sunday, November 12.

Rosa’s Thai are set to open their latest UK branch in Edinburgh's Frederick Street next month.

Rosa’s Thai will be based in a former greengrocers-turned-listed building which dates back to the 1700s. The restaurant’s exterior nods to Edinburgh’s rich heritage with beautiful Greek-style columns and ornate iron railings, while the interiors recall Bangkok’s thriving cafe culture and the dazzle of a Thai evening out with intimate booth seating, vibrant neon lights and red pendants hanging from the double-height ceiling. A unique space at the back of the main dining area can be turned into a semi-private dining room for up to 40 guests. The restaurant seats 122 indoors, and also boasts an expansive terrace with 16 further covers for al fresco dining in the warmer months.

Speaking ahead of the launch, CEO Gavin Adair said: “Bringing our amazing curries and noodles to Edinburgh has been a long time coming. We’re so glad to have found the perfect site and to be firing up the woks ready for opening.”

Rosa’s Thai was co-founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore, who brought dishes from Saiphin’s native Thailand to London when they opened a market stall on Brick Lane back in 2007. Just one year later they took over ‘Rosa’s Cafe’ in Spitalfields, a traditional east London cafe just around the corner from the market stall, and opened the first Rosa’s Thai restaurant – keeping the ‘Rosa’s’ name because they didn’t have the means to change the sign.

Now, 15 years later, Rosa’s has become renowned for bringing its fresh, vibrant cooking, signature Thai hospitality and Bangkok café vibes to cities and neighbourhoods across the UK.Guests at Rosa’s Thai can expect an unfussy and relaxed dining experience that is authentically Thai.