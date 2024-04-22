Edinburgh restaurants: Superstar Avengers director Joe Russo attends opening of Edinburgh city centre bistro
A superstar Hollywood director attendend the opening of a new Edinburgh city centre bistro at the weekend.
Under the Table, a joint venture between esteemed chef Sean Clark and former wine merchant Paul O'Donoghue, is being backed by Joe Russo, the Marvel filmmaker responsible for two of the highest-grossing movies of all time, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
On Sunday night, Clark and O'Donoghue officially launched their new restaurant, where they were joined by Russo, who is an investor in the venue.
Under the Table is a modern bistro inspired and influenced by Scotland’s larder and the elegantly casual but bustling restaurants of Europe. Located on Dundas Street, directly underneath The Table, the 50-cover bistro will offer a fixed price lunch menu and an A La Carte dinner menu, including a relaxed Sunday lunch offering.
Each dish on the menu will be a celebration of carefully considered local and seasonal produce and will change often to ensure customers are experiencing only the best ingredients sourced from the restaurant's carefully curated local suppliers.
Bookings can be made for Under The Table from Thursday 25 April via the website www.underthetable.uk
