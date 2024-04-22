Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A superstar Hollywood director attendend the opening of a new Edinburgh city centre bistro at the weekend.

Under the Table, a joint venture between esteemed chef Sean Clark and former wine merchant Paul O'Donoghue, is being backed by Joe Russo, the Marvel filmmaker responsible for two of the highest-grossing movies of all time, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday night, Clark and O'Donoghue officially launched their new restaurant, where they were joined by Russo, who is an investor in the venue.

Sean Clark and Paul O'Donoghue officially launched their new Edinburgh restaurant Under The Table, where they were joined by Hollywood director Joe Russo, who is an investor in the new bistro.

Under the Table is a modern bistro inspired and influenced by Scotland’s larder and the elegantly casual but bustling restaurants of Europe. Located on Dundas Street, directly underneath The Table, the 50-cover bistro will offer a fixed price lunch menu and an A La Carte dinner menu, including a relaxed Sunday lunch offering.

Each dish on the menu will be a celebration of carefully considered local and seasonal produce and will change often to ensure customers are experiencing only the best ingredients sourced from the restaurant's carefully curated local suppliers.

Bookings can be made for Under The Table from Thursday 25 April via the website www.underthetable.uk