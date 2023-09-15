News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh restaurants: The 11 best spots for Chinese food in town, according to customer reviews – in pictures

Edinburgh has an abundance of great places to enjoy Chinese food – and here are some of the very best, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST

Whether you’re looking for some delicious dim sum, sensational sesame prawn toast or traditional chow mein, look no further as we have compiled a list of the 11 top-rated Chinese restaurants in the Capital.

Have a scroll a look through our photo gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Chinese cuisine.

1. The Chinese Manor House

2. Cool Jade

3. Xiangbala Hot Pot

4. Karen's Unicorn

