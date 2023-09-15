Edinburgh has an abundance of great places to enjoy Chinese food – and here are some of the very best, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. The Chinese Manor House
Where: 2 Glasgow Road Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 8HL. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'We had the set lunch menu which was ridiculously cheap when taken with the size of portions and the quality of the food'. Photo: Third Party
2. Cool Jade
Where: Corstorphine Road 3/4 Downie Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 7AU. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic night at Cool Jade, food as always brilliant (crispy duck/ salt & chilli squid/ pork larchee/ beef & Black bean sauce) and staff so welcoming and friendly'. Photo: Third Party
3. Xiangbala Hot Pot
Where: 63 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2BZ. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Very tasty, staff were super friendly, and for £20 the amount of food we got was an absolute bargain!' Photo: Third Party
4. Karen's Unicorn
Where: 8B Abercromby Place New Town, Edinburgh EH3 6LB. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'This was without a doubt the best chinese I have ever had! Everything was so hot and fresh and perfectly cooked'. Photo: Third Party