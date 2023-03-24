TV chef Julie Lin is coming to Edinburgh to open a quirky pop-up restaurant with a twist – everything on the menu is made from tinned food.

Inspired by new research which shows that almost half (48%) of people in Edinburgh and the Lothians have concerns about tinned food, Julie has teamed up with Zero Waste Scotland to create a radical new restaurant concept called ‘Julie’s Can-teen’.

Julie’s Can-teen will appear at St James Quarter on Tuesday (March 28), offering diners a menu of dishes all made from tinned food.

Julie is on a mission to change perceptions of tinned food – encouraging the city of Edinburgh to take a fresh look at canned food for its budget-friendly and environmental benefits.

Easy to make, nutritious and wonderfully full of flavour, Julie’s recipes riff on the Asian-inspired cooking she’s renowned for, with three must-try, delicious dishes available at the Can-teen: Honey & soy glazed bao buns with pineapple & pickled cucumber, Thai-inspired fishcakes with a charred apricot sriracha dip, and Saag curry with chickpeas, spinach and paratha.

What’s more, at Julie’s Can-teen there really is such a thing as a free lunch, with Edinburgh residents invited to head along and pick up lunch on the house; running first come, first served from 12pm-4pm.

An exclusive dining experience will be available for up to four diners within the Can-teen itself, with lunch personally served by Julie; who will also be on hand to dish up plenty of hints and tips on the joys of cooking with tinned food.

Speaking about the pop-up Can-teen tour, Julie said: “Tins are an unsung ‘double whammy’ of a hero in any kitchen – helping us to keep our rising food bills lower and reducing the amount of food we buy that goes off and gets thrown away, which is a major driver of climate change.

“Zero Waste Scotland’s research shows that nearly a fifth (16%) of people in Edinburgh and the Lothians think of tinned food as a ‘last resort’. That’s why my trusty Can-teen and I are taking to the road to encourage people to give tins a chance and taste for themselves how easy it is to make delicious meals that needn’t cost the earth, or the planet.

