A newly-opened street food market in the heart of Edinburgh is celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a host of Irish-inspired treats and entertainment. Edinburgh Street Food, based in Leith Street, is throwing a three-day party from March 17-19 to celebrate all things Irish.

To mark the occasion, the menu is being enhanced by green and quintessentially Irish specials – including Dublin Coddle, a leek and tayo pizza, and of course, stout. European Street Food winners Junk are serving ‘Fancy a Coddle?’ – a comforting take on the Irish dish featuring crispy tatties, mash, Campervan Extra Black mayo and reduction, roasted leeks, beet pickled onion, pork & leek sausage and smoked bacon sauce.

Meanwhile Detroit pizza chefs Homies have recreated the tricolour in pizza form with a “heavenly” Leek & Tayto Crunch – a light and aerated pizza topped with red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, shredded leeks and smokey bacon Tayto’s. Other special dishes from Edinburgh Street Food’s residents include green bao from Bundits, loaded with your choice of braised short rib or shiitake mushrooms, and freshly made spinach spaghetti tossed in kale and walnut pesto from pasta experts Fabbrica.

To wash it all down, Edinburgh Street Food has partnered with Campervan Brewery to paint the town “Extra Black”. On tap will be the Leith based microbrewery’s new gluten free Scottish porter, which has milk chocolate and cold press coffee flavours with a smooth bitterness to “create a rich and perfectly balanced dark beer”, which is unfiltered, unfined, suitable for vegans and gluten free.

Paul Gibson, owner of Campervan Brewery, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Edinburgh Street food during its St Patrick’s weekend celebrations. Extra Black is our latest beer to hit the market. It’s a Nitro Porter, which is also Gluten Free and we think it’s the perfect, local alternative to that other Nitro beer originating from Ireland. The team at ESF were very keen to be part of our launch and have shown great support for local businesses and their produce”.

Campervan’s Extra Black will sit on a special drinks menu alongside “Baby Extra Black” shots – Scotland’s Cross Brew Coffee Liqueur topped with Baileys Irish Cream – and Jameson Whisky and Ginger. There will be live music from upbeat guitarist Finbar Horgan and DJs late into the evenings.

