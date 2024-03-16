Edinburgh takeaways: The 12 best places to grab some delicious takeaway food in Edinburgh, according to locals

We asked readers for their favourite Edinburgh takeaways – and here are the top 12 answers...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Edinburgh has so many takeaways you could, quite literally, order food to go from a different place every night of the year.

It goes without saying, of course, that some are better than others. So we asked our readers to tell us their favourites.

Whether you’re craving the best fish and chips the Capital has to offer, or fancy an authentic Indian takeaway, this list has you covered.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Evening News readers consider to be the top 12 takeaways in Edinburgh.

Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square.

2. Kebab Mahal

Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square. Photo: JPIMedia

Another Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace.

3. Hauhan.jpg

Another Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace. Photo: JPIMedia

Located on Slateford Road, Taste Good is one of Edinburgh's best Chinese restaurant and takeaways according to readers. Their menu includes pork, duck, sweet & sour, chicken and beef dishes.

4. Taste Good

Located on Slateford Road, Taste Good is one of Edinburgh's best Chinese restaurant and takeaways according to readers. Their menu includes pork, duck, sweet & sour, chicken and beef dishes. Photo: JPIMedia

