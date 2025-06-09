Edinburgh’s 12 ‘best’ Chinese restaurants, including local institution opened in 1956

Edinburgh has plenty of amazing Chinese restaurants, and now SquareMeal has picked what it considers to be the best of them.

Introducing its selection, the foodies guide says: ‘Edinburgh is brimming with a great selection of Chinese restaurants, serving everything from pillowy dim sum, to bowls packed full of thick noodles.

‘There's something for every style and budget, regardless of the occasion. Whether you're on the hunt for fine dining menus amongst an ultra-glam backdrop, or cosy little hideaways that are best known amongst the locals, Edinburgh's best Chinese restaurants bring some seriously good deals.’

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 12 best Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh, according to SquareMeal.

1 . Tattu Where: 18 West Register Street, EH2 2AA. SquareMeal says: 'Bringing a more contemporary feel to your Chinese dining, it doesn't get more glamorous than Tattu. This statement-making spot brings eye-catching decor and its famous foliage, alongside indulgent menus of authentic Chinese fare.'

2 . Street of Beijing Where: 37 Home Street, EH3 9JP. SquareMeal says: 'Beloved amongst locals, Street of Beijing brings an extensive collection of authentic cuisine, offering something for all tastes, and catering for a range of dietary requirements.'

3 . Rendezvous Where: 10a Queensferry Street, EH2 4PG. SquareMeal says: Turning out authentic Chinese cuisine to the punters of Edinburgh since 1956, Rendezvous is one of the city's original Chinese restaurants, and decades later it's still a fan favourite.

4 . Beijing Banquet Where: 17 Maulsford Avenue, EH22 1PJ. SquareMeal says: 'The family-run restaurant is a local favourite and also has sites in Glenrothes, Sighthill and Renfrew.'