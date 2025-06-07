21 Taylor Swift Edinburgh Eras Tour fan photos as epic gigs remembered, one year on

It's hard to believe a year has passed since Taylor Swift's record-breaking Edinburgh gigs.

Last June 7, 8 and 9, Swifties of all ages gathered at Murrayfield Stadium to watch the global superstar on the UK leg of her renowned Eras Tour.

The Pennsylvanian pop icon played to adoring fans for over three hours, three nights on the spin, performing 45 songs from 10 of her acclaimed albums.

Close to 73,000 attended each concert – and their love for the star led to earthquake readings being detected up to 3.7 miles away.

Close to 73,000 attended each concert – and their love for the star led to earthquake readings being detected up to 3.7 miles away.

