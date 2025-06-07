21 Taylor Swift Edinburgh Eras Tour fan photos as epic gigs remembered, one year on

Last June 7, 8 and 9, Swifties of all ages gathered at Murrayfield Stadium to watch the global superstar on the UK leg of her renowned Eras Tour.
The Pennsylvanian pop icon played to adoring fans for over three hours, three nights on the spin, performing 45 songs from 10 of her acclaimed albums.
Close to 73,000 attended each concert – and their love for the star led to earthquake readings being detected up to 3.7 miles away.
Scroll through our gallery to see 21 fan photos from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Edinburgh concerts – and check out our review here.
1. Glitz and glammer
Taylor Swift fans were dressed to impress ahead of the US pop star's first of three shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to kick-off the UK leg of her Eras tour. | Kevin Quinn Photo: Kevin Quinn
2. Friends
Friends Jenna Alkaysi from Wales, and Chelsea Chadyiwa and Lael Hatinawedy from Corby, were excited to be in Edinburgh to see Taylor Swift. | Kevin Quinn Photo: Kevin Quinn
3. Why does it always rain on me?
These Taylor Swift fans stayed dry in the rain with ponchos readily available from the many merchandise stalls around Murrayfield Stadium. | Jessica Urquhart Photo: Jessica Urquhart
4. Ready to rock!
Friends Maisy Thomson and Maya McLearie, both 18, from Kirkcaldy were dressed as their hero ahead of Taylor Swift's concert at Murrayfield on Friday, after camping at the front of the queue. | Kevin Quinn Photo: Kevin Quinn
