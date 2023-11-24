2 . The Lookout

Where: 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh EH7 5AA. SquareMeal says: Here, if you choose the late sitting, you’ll be treated to views of the street party below while not having to deal with any of the crowds. On top of that you’ll enjoy a cocktail and whisky reception on the restaurant’s terrace with stunning views of the castle, as well as a multi-course menu of seasonal specials. Photo: Third Party