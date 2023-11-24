It’s time to start thinking about where you’re going to bring in the bells, and if it's a restaurant in Edinburgh you’re after, then look no further...
SquareMeal, the respected eating and drinking guide, has picked what it considers to be the best places for Hogmanay diners in Edinburgh – all of them with stunning views of the city.
1. SKYbar Edinburgh
Where: 34 Bread Street, EH3 9AF. SquareMeal says: If you want somewhere to watch the fireworks without having to brave the elements, SKYbar Edinburgh offers the perfect place to enjoy a few glasses of something nice in cosy surroundings. Photo: Third Party
2. The Lookout
Where: 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh EH7 5AA. SquareMeal says: Here, if you choose the late sitting, you’ll be treated to views of the street party below while not having to deal with any of the crowds. On top of that you’ll enjoy a cocktail and whisky reception on the restaurant’s terrace with stunning views of the castle, as well as a multi-course menu of seasonal specials. Photo: Third Party
3. Cannonball
Where: 356 Castlehill, EH1 2NF. SquareMeal says: 17th century townhouse with spectacular views of the city, Cannonball is a great option for your 2023 Hogmanay celebrations. Photo: Third Party
4. Chaophraya Thai Restaurant
Where: 33 Castle Street, EH2 3DN. SquareMeal says: Looking right across the city’s rooftop to the castle, you won't find a better spot to watch the Hogmanay buzz. Photo: Third Party