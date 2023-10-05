Disco hits will be the name of the game when Björn Again takes to the stage in Edinburgh

Mamma mia! ABBA tribute act Björn Again will headline the Night Afore Disco Party as part of Edinburgh’s New Year programme.

Widely considered to be the best ABBA tribute band in the world, the Australian act have been thrilling crowds for more than 30 years now, which is far longer than the Swedish pop legends lasted!

The gig on Saturday, December 30 marks a welome return to the city’s New Year celebrations for Björn Again, who first played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay in 2000/01.

A set list of pop classics and disco hits will be the name of the game when Björn Again takes to the Princes Street Gardens stage, with support on the night comimg from sing-along sensations Massaoke and breakfast show presenter and DJ Ewen Cameron from Greatest Hits Radio.

Speaking ahead of the show, Björn Again’s Rod Stephen said: “I have toured the Björn Again show around the world since the late 1980s.There have been many shows with amazingly responsive audiences but I don't think you can ever top an Edinburgh Hogmanay crowd. These guys are just on a whole different level. I can't wait to see this again.”

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “It’s fantastic to see another great addition to this year’s already stellar lineup for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. I’m sure that Björn Again will make sure that there are no shortage of dancing queens when they take to the stage for the Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens.

“This year there is a new 4-day programme of events for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay at the Assembly Rooms which is really exciting. I’m really proud that we’re able to offer such an exciting and eclectic programme for our residents and visitors as part of our Winter Festivals celebrations.”

The New Year cheer will spread across the city centre with a new four-day programme of indoor events in collaboration with the famous Assembly Rooms on George Street. The New Town venue will be transformed into the ‘Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Festival Club’, presenting a packed programme of live music, comedy, dancing and family events.

The return of New Year’s Revels on the December 31, will see revellers birlin’ through the bells courtesy of Edinburgh’s finest ceilidh bands, live DJs, and festival favourites Massaoke providing a sing-a-long soundtrack and the Final Countdown to a spectacular Midnight Moment. A special Bairns New Year Revels event will take place earlier in the day, allowing young party-goers a chance to join the celebrations, with a family-friendly Massaoke and ceilidh extravaganza.

The Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Festival Club events kick-off on Friday, December 29 with Ho-Ho-Hogmanay, a live comedy show featuring some of the very best acts from the comedy circuit. The Night Afore Hoolie on Saturday, December 30, presents an evening of incredible live music with the award-winning Blue Rose Code, AKA Edinburgh born singer-songwriter Ross Wilson, with a selection of very special guests musicians and vocalists. And on New Year’s Day, the fun continues we a programme of free live music and ceilidh dancing presented as part of the First Footin’ culture trail, expanding the free culture trail further into the New Town.

In the Old Town, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay present the ever-popular Candlelit Concert at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Sunday, December 31. This tranquil and spiritual experience in the gorgeous building in the heart of the Old Town is an annual sell-out, and this year’s concert heralds the arrival of 2024 and St. Giles’ Cathedral’s 900th Anniversary celebrations with the first three cantatas from J.S.Bach’s Christmas Oratorio: Bach at his most exuberant.

Tickets and further information for these 30th Anniversary events will be available from 10am on Friday, October 6. Tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay world-famous Street Party and Concert in the Gardens with Pulp are available now from www.edinburghshogmanay.com.