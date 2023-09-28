Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Indie legends Pulp were earlier this week announced as this year’s Edinburgh Hogmanay headliners, playing to 10,000 fans in Princes Street Gardens, with a further 30,000 partying on Princes Street at the street party.

The Sheffield band's performance on New Year's Eve will celebrate the Hogmanay event's 30th anniversary. We’ve taken a look at all the information available for what is sure to be a triumphant end to the year in Edinburgh city centre for the five-piece, who only returned to live action for the first time in over a decade earlier this year, minus bassist Steve Mackey, with a series of concerts including a headline slot at TRNSMT at Glasgow Green in the summer.

Pulp’s headline appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay marks the Sheffield band’s first live show in the capital for over 20 years, where they will perform the last show of 2023 and first of 2024, bringing in the bells beneath the majestic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing on stage at Finsbury Park in London. Picture date: Saturday July 1, 2023. Photo by PA/ Victoria Jones.

Setlist

The Common People rockers have been picking and choosing different songs from their wide back catalogue when performing their comeback tour this year, with the set list changing during the tour. Here is the set list from their last concert, in London in July: I Spy; Disco 2000; Mis-Shapes; Something Changed; Pink Glove; Weeds; Weeds II (The Origin of the Species); F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.; Sorted for E's & Wizz; This Is Hardcore; Do You Remember the First Time?; Babies; Sunrise. Encore: Like a Friend; Underwear; Common People. Encore 2: After You; Razzmatazz; Glory Days; Hymn of the North.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale this Friday 29 September 29, at 10am priced: – Enclosure Tickets (Front of Stage): £87.50 including fees and 50p charity donation. Gardens Tickets (secondary viewing area): £72.50 including fees and 50p charity donation.

Access

There are two main entrances into the Concert in the Gardens, plus an accessible entrance from Lothian Road. South Gate – Bank Street (down the Mound into Princes St Gardens via the Floral Clock Gardens Gate). West Gate – Princes Street (west-end into Princes St Gardens via West-end Gardens Gate). Accessible Gate – Kings Stables Road (St Cuthberts Church into Princes St Gardens via Golden Gates)

Travel

Last year on Hogmanay, Edinburgh trams ran free services from midnight until 5am, every 15 minutes, calling at all stops between West End to Edinburgh Airport. This has not yet been confirmed for this year’s event.

Additional info

Concert in the Gardens takes place in a designated event arena in West Princes Street Gardens, and tickets don’t permit entry into the Street Party arena. For safety reasons, no under 12’s are permitted at the Concert in the Gardens or Street Party events. Anyone under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age.

No alcohol can be brought into the Concert in the Gardens event; there are bar and food facilities available at the event. Re-entry to the Concert in the Gardens is not permitted.