Edinburgh’s 12 ‘best’ Indian restaurants for delicious curries, according to locals

Indian food has been a popular staple in Edinburgh for decades with spicy dishes being enjoyed by generations.

It’s said that the flavours and ingredients of Indian cooking sit perfectly with the cold weather that the city regularly faces and due to the fact that it also tastes brilliant. But Indian food tastes good whatever the weather.

If you’re looking for some delicious curry to spice up your life, we've got you covered with these selections, which were compiled using Tripadvisor reviews.

Scroll through our picture gallery – but be warned, these photos will have you craving a good curry.

1 . Edinburgh's 12 'best' Indian restaurants Scroll through our gallery to see Edinburgh's 12 'best' Indian restaurants, according to locals

2 . Gurkha Bar & Restaurant Where: 6 Brougham Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9HW. Tripadvisor rating 5 out of 5. One happy customer said: 'Food was amazing and the service was brilliant. They were so attentive and kind. I had the Chicken Tikka Masala, which was gorgeous'.

3 . Voujon Where: 107 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QW. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'The flavours in both the starters and main course were out of this world. The food here is unbelievable'.

4 . Mother India Where: 3-5 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT. Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5. Mother India Cafe was named as Scotland's 'Street Food Restaurant of the Year' at the 2024 Asian Restaurant Awards. And deservedly so.