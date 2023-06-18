Edinburgh’s best cheap eats: 11 Edinburgh restaurants that won't break the bank, according to Time Out
Looking for a great place to eat in Edinburgh that won’t break the bank? We've got you covered.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Travel guide Time Outhas a knack for finding the best places for food and drink up and down the country – and now the publication has compiled a handy list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Time Out team considers to be the 11 best restaurants for cheap eats in the Capital.
And let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
