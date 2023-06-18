Looking for a great place to eat in Edinburgh that won’t break the bank? We've got you covered.

Travel guide Time Outhas a knack for finding the best places for food and drink up and down the country – and now the publication has compiled a handy list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.

Time Out team considers to be the 11 best restaurants for cheap eats in the Capital.



1 . Oink Grassmarket Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Mosque Kitchen Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Pakora Bar Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Ting Thai Caravan Where: 8-9 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Time Out says: Highlights of the Ting Thai menu (and there are many) include succulent marinated chicken dish gai cha plu and the nam tok nua, a fresh, spicy take on the traditional Thai beef salad. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

