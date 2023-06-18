News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh’s best cheap eats: 11 Edinburgh restaurants that won't break the bank, according to Time Out

Looking for a great place to eat in Edinburgh that won’t break the bank? We've got you covered.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Travel guide Time Outhas a knack for finding the best places for food and drink up and down the country – and now the publication has compiled a handy list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Time Out team considers to be the 11 best restaurants for cheap eats in the Capital.

And let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it.

1. Oink Grassmarket

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it. Photo: Third Party

Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates.

2. The Mosque Kitchen

Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates. Photo: Third Party

Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries.

3. The Pakora Bar

Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries. Photo: Third Party

Where: 8-9 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Time Out says: Highlights of the Ting Thai menu (and there are many) include succulent marinated chicken dish gai cha plu and the nam tok nua, a fresh, spicy take on the traditional Thai beef salad.

4. Ting Thai Caravan

Where: 8-9 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Time Out says: Highlights of the Ting Thai menu (and there are many) include succulent marinated chicken dish gai cha plu and the nam tok nua, a fresh, spicy take on the traditional Thai beef salad. Photo: Third Party

