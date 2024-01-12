With the cold weather set to continue for some time, we’ve put together a list of the top-rated Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to customer reviews
If you’re looking for some hot curry or the perfect pakora to spice up your winter evenings, then look no further. Our Top 10 list is compiled using Tripadvisor reviews.
Have a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, these photos will have you craving some delicious Indian grub.
1. The Khukuri Restaurant
Where: 8 West Maitland Street, Edinburgh EH12 5DS. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: 'Lovely starters. Fantastic vegetable pakoras. Quick service. Best curry I have had in Edinburgh'. Photo: Third Party
2. Voujon
Where: 107 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QW. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'The flavours in both the starters and main course were out of this world. The food here is unbelievable'. Photo: Third Party
3. The Prahna Indian Grill
Where: 295A St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF. Rating: 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Amazing food cooked to perfection and the staff were absolutely lovely'. Photo: Third Party
4. Solti
Where: 10 Drummond Street, Edinburgh EH8 9TU. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Food was amazing! The service was friendly. They didn’t come over to keep bothering you but attentive if you needed anything'. Photo: Third Party