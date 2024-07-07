Edinburgh's top 12 takeaways for fish and chips, pizzas, kebabs and more, according to locals

Edinburgh has so many takeaways you could, literally, order food to go from a different venue every night of the year. Obviously, though, some are better than others – so we asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to go.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see what Evening News readers consider to be the top 12 takeaways in Edinburgh.
12 of the best takeaways in Edinburgh
Evening News readers consider to be the top 12 takeaways in Edinburgh.
2. Giovanni's
Giovanni's, at Northfield Broadway, was praised by several readers for its fresh fish and chips. Thet were also given plaudits for their pizzas and friendly staff.Photo: Third Party
3. Kebab Mahal
Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square.Photo: JPIMedia
4. Hauhan.jpg
Another Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace.Photo: JPIMedia
