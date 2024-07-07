Edinburgh's top 12 takeaways for fish and chips, pizzas, kebabs and more, according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
We asked Evening News readers for their favourite Edinburgh spots to grab some delicious takeaway food – and this is what they told us...

Edinburgh has so many takeaways you could, literally, order food to go from a different venue every night of the year. Obviously, though, some are better than others – so we asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to go.

Whether you’re craving the best fish and chips Auld Reekie has to offer, or fancy an authentic Indian takeaway, this list has you covered.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see what Evening News readers consider to be the top 12 takeaways in Edinburgh.

1. 12 of the best takeaways in Edinburgh - photo gallery

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Evening News readers consider to be the top 12 takeaways in Edinburgh.Photo: Third Party

Giovanni's, at Northfield Broadway, was praised by several readers for its fresh fish and chips. Thet were also given plaudits for their pizzas and friendly staff.

2. Giovanni's

Giovanni's, at Northfield Broadway, was praised by several readers for its fresh fish and chips. Thet were also given plaudits for their pizzas and friendly staff.Photo: Third Party

Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square.

3. Kebab Mahal

Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square.Photo: JPIMedia

Another Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace.

4. Hauhan.jpg

Another Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace.Photo: JPIMedia

