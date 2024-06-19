That 5-1 thrashing from the hosts in Munich on Friday evening means Steve Clarke’s men need, at least, a point to keep alive realistic hopes of a reaching the knockout stages – and there are many venues, bars, pub gardens, and big screens around Edinburgh which will be showing the big match live.
To help you decide where to go, we've rounded up 16 pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch the action unfold. Bookings may be required at some of the venues featured in our picture gallery, so please see the official websites for more information.
1. 16 pubs in Edinburgh to watch the Euros
We've rounded up 16 pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch Scotland take on Switzerland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday night. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Photo: Andrew Milligan
2. The Tron
The Tron in Hunter Square, just off the Royal Mile, is a student-friendly pub guaranteed to have a kicking atmosphere when the football is on. They also boast a huge menu, including gourmet burgers, steak, and pizza. Photo: Google Streetview
3. The Pear Tree
The Pear Tree in Nicolson Street, Newington, is famed locally for its large beer garden which boasts one of the biggest outdoor screens in all of Edinburgh. You can also watch the action inside the venue, which has various screens. Photo: Google Maps
4. BrewDog (various venues)
BrewDog is showing all the Euro 2024 matches at its Edinburgh bars - Doghouse on Clerk Street, BrewDog Lothian Road and BrewDog Cowgate. To ensure there are no missed match moments, all bars in BrewDog guarantee punters a seat and view, alongside 2.5L beer towers and an epic sports menu. For more details, visit www.brewdog.com/uk/football/edinburgh Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.