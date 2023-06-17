News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Father's Day Edinburgh: The 10 best places to take your dad for Father's Day in Edinburgh

Celebrate your Dad this Father’s Day in Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 18, so now’s the time to make plans.

We asked Edinburgh Evening News readers about the best places to take your Dad in the Capital, and they came up with some great ideas. Whether your father prefers a trip to the pub or a walk along the beach, there’s something for him on this list. Here are the best 10 places to take your Dad in Edinburgh this Father’s Day, according to our readers.

There are plenty of pubs in Edinburgh to take your Dad to on Father's Day. Our readers recommended some great spots, including Brewhemia, Stramash, the Piper's Rest and the Auld Hundred.

1. An Edinburgh pub

There are plenty of pubs in Edinburgh to take your Dad to on Father's Day. Our readers recommended some great spots, including Brewhemia, Stramash, the Piper's Rest and the Auld Hundred. Photo: Brewhemia

Photo Sales
If your Dad loves science, then you might want to take him to Dynamic Earth to celebrate. The interactive science museum, which was recommended by our readers, is a fun place for all the family.

2. Dynamic Earth

If your Dad loves science, then you might want to take him to Dynamic Earth to celebrate. The interactive science museum, which was recommended by our readers, is a fun place for all the family. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
One reader suggested hiking Arthur's Seat as a great way to spend Father's Day. It takes around two hours to climb up and down the ancient volcano. Hikers are treated to gorgeous views of Edinburgh from the peak.

3. Arthur's Seat

One reader suggested hiking Arthur's Seat as a great way to spend Father's Day. It takes around two hours to climb up and down the ancient volcano. Hikers are treated to gorgeous views of Edinburgh from the peak. Photo: Colin Hattersley

Photo Sales
If your Dad is a Hibs fans, you could treat him to a tour of the Easter Road stadium. The experience includes a tour of the tunnel, changing rooms, team dugouts and more, as well as complimentary lunch and refreshments.

4. Easter Road stadium

If your Dad is a Hibs fans, you could treat him to a tour of the Easter Road stadium. The experience includes a tour of the tunnel, changing rooms, team dugouts and more, as well as complimentary lunch and refreshments. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghEdinburgh Evening News