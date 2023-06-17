Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 18, so now’s the time to make plans.
We asked Edinburgh Evening News readers about the best places to take your Dad in the Capital, and they came up with some great ideas. Whether your father prefers a trip to the pub or a walk along the beach, there’s something for him on this list. Here are the best 10 places to take your Dad in Edinburgh this Father’s Day, according to our readers.
1. An Edinburgh pub
There are plenty of pubs in Edinburgh to take your Dad to on Father's Day. Our readers recommended some great spots, including Brewhemia, Stramash, the Piper's Rest and the Auld Hundred. Photo: Brewhemia
2. Dynamic Earth
If your Dad loves science, then you might want to take him to Dynamic Earth to celebrate. The interactive science museum, which was recommended by our readers, is a fun place for all the family. Photo: Contributed
3. Arthur's Seat
One reader suggested hiking Arthur's Seat as a great way to spend Father's Day. It takes around two hours to climb up and down the ancient volcano. Hikers are treated to gorgeous views of Edinburgh from the peak. Photo: Colin Hattersley
4. Easter Road stadium
If your Dad is a Hibs fans, you could treat him to a tour of the Easter Road stadium. The experience includes a tour of the tunnel, changing rooms, team dugouts and more, as well as complimentary lunch and refreshments. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group