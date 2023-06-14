In case it's slipped your mind, this Sunday (June 18) is Father’s Day – and what better way to celebrate than taking your dad to one of these great local restaurants.
Whether the father figure in your life is a fan of Japanese cuisine, pizza or likes a Mediterranean mezze, the list offers diners a variety of spots to take him the old man to.
The list, compiled by OpenTable, is based on analysing more than 400,000 diner reviews – so you can be sure of a great dining experience.
1. Best restaurants for Father's Day
1. Best restaurants for Father's Day
2. Society Bar & Kitchen
Where: 1 Waterloo Place, Edinburgh EH1 3BG. They say: Every dish is a masterpiece of bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and unexpected twists. Our artisan chefs take inspiration from the seasons to craft classic recipes that are both nourishing and indulgent. Whether you join us for breakfast, lunch, or brunch, you'll find a menu that's always evolving with the best ingredients of the moment.
3. The Campaign Room Bistro at Carberry Tower Hotel
Where: Carberry Tower Mansion House Carberry Tower Estate, near, Musselburgh EH21 8PY. They say: Come and join us for lunch or dinner and escape to a breathtaking world away at The Campaign Room bistro. And if you want to linger after eating, you're more than welcome to enjoy drinks in our outdoor Castle courtyard or on the Champagne Terrace - the views are stunning!
4. East Finch
Where: 73 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 1EE. They say: A varied selection of plates inspired by the rich cuisine of New Orleans and the South United states. Heavy influence from classic Cajun and Creole with a modern twist.