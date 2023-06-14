3 . The Campaign Room Bistro at Carberry Tower Hotel

Where: Carberry Tower Mansion House Carberry Tower Estate, near, Musselburgh EH21 8PY. They say: Come and join us for lunch or dinner and escape to a breathtaking world away at The Campaign Room bistro. And if you want to linger after eating, you’re more than welcome to enjoy drinks in our outdoor Castle courtyard or on the Champagne Terrace - the views are stunning! Photo: Third Party