Hidden gem Edinburgh pub that is located ‘well off the beaten track’ up for ‘best pint in Scotland’ award
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Edinburgh pub is bidding to be crowned as ‘Scotland’s best place for a pint’, having claimed the bragging rights on two previous occasions.
Winstons is one of three finalists for the ‘Beer Quality Award’, which is handed out annually by the Scottish License Trade News (SLTN) in association with Tennent’s. Located at 20 Kirk Loan, in Corstorphine, the bar is now hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins after successes in 2019 and 2022.
The pub, which is something of a hidden gem, goes up against Forfar’s The Stag and Dundee’s The Barrelman for the prize, given to venues dedicated to “dispensing and presenting the perfect pint to the highest quality standard.”
In its description of Winston’s, the SLTN states on its website: “Pride in pouring the perfect pint is built into the bricks at Winstons, whether customers are ordering the most popular draught lager, or delving into the pub’s rotating cask ale selection.
“With a beer management system born out of ‘evolution not revolution’, and staff trained to know that drill inside out, despite being well off the Capital’s beaten track in Corstorphine, Winstons has proven the adage that ‘if you build it, they will come’.”
Much-loved by locals, Winstons has a varied selection of wines and spirits, along with draught and bottled beer. The pub also has a constantly changing selection of real ales and a fantastic range of whiskeys, with over 45 malts on offer.