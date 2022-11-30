Irn-Bru is known for its quirky marketing campaigns – but their latest might just be the most fun yet.

This Christmas, the soft drinks maker is challenging eagle-eyed Edinburgh locals to spot the star of the brand’s famous festive advert, launching a city-wide Snowman Hunt to snatch a can from his frozen hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the iconic festive ad, the Snowman ruins Christmas for a little lad by stealing his coveted can of Irn-Bru.

Irn-Bru is challenging eagle-eyed Edinburgh locals to spot the star of the brand’s famous festive advert.

And now, the mischievous character is back to pilfer our other national drink as he returns to TV screens.

To mark the advert’s annual premier (December 1), he’s been hidden in different cities across the country, with Scots challenged to nick the Irn-Bru can back off him using a series of cryptic clues – and rumour has it he’s laying low in Edinburgh on Saturday (December 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who find him before anyone else, and peel off his special Irn-Bru can, will get a flight on the famous seaplane which the boy uses to hunt down the snowy can thief.

Tucked away in 30 iconic locations across the country, the unmistakable 6ft festive silhouette is appearing on popular landmarks and buildings over the course of 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support the nationwide search, Irn-Bru Snowman sightings will be revealed on the brand’s social channels, while some of Scotland’s funniest and most followed social media stars – like Paul Dock and Calum Bowie – will also share cryptic clues across their Instagram and TikTok feeds.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG Barr said: “In Scotland, the return of Irn-Bru’s Snowman to our screens means the festive period has truly begun. But, as a big fan of the ginger nectar, this also means that he’s coming for our Bru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside the ad going live, we wanted to bring the Snowman to life in cities across Scotland – with lifesize pop-ups and amazing prizes to get everyone in the festive spirit. Keep your eyes peeled at the start of December and snatch a can from his snowy hands for the chance to win a trip in the incredible seaplane.”

For more information follow @IRNBRU on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and @IRNBRUOfficial TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad