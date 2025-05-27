New Edinburgh burger joint opening this week with free food for first 50 customers

A new burger joint is set to open in Edinburgh this week – and the first 50 customers through the doors will eat for free.

Moving into premises on South Clerk Street previously occupied by Black Rooster, it marks the Scottish debut for Burger Drop, a chain that's quickly become a favourite among burger lovers down south.

The new Edinburgh eatery will open its doors to the public on Friday, May 30, bringing the brand’s signature menu to the city’s vibrant food scene.

In celebration of the opening, from 6pm locals will have a chance to take advantage of a special offer of the first 50 burgers being free and 50% off for the rest of the night.

It’s estimated that 25 new jobs will be created in the local area because of this new Burger Drop outlet.

Launched during lockdown, Burger Drop currently operates four stores with two in Newcastle, Sunderland and Whitley Bay with many more in the pipeline. Following Edinburgh they have their eyes set on Manchester.

The company’s focus on quality, innovation, and customer experience has driven its rapid rise, and Edinburgh represents a key chapter in its continuing success story.

A spokesperson for Burger Drop said: “We're incredibly excited to launch in Edinburgh, a city known for its rich culinary culture and passionate foodies.

“This opening is a big step forward for us and is part of our wider plan to grow the Burger Drop experience across the UK. We can’t wait to serve the people of Edinburgh and be part of their community.”