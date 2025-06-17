A new restaurant where Italian classics meet local Scottish produce is set to open in Haymarket at the beginning of next month.

Patatino is set to open its doors at The Hoxton in Edinburgh and will offer residents the chance to sample unique creations which blend local Scottish food culture with traditional southern Italian dishes.

The restaurant, whose name comes from the Italian for ‘little potato’, is set to open on July 1 and to celebrate the grand opening, customers dining at Patatino from July 1 to 6 can enjoy 50 per cent off food.

The menu features a range of dishes, from antipasti, pasta and pizzas to beef and seafood cooked over hot coals. Guests can also tuck into classic Italian desserts and an extensive cocktail menu. Among the creative offerings is a sourdough pizza topped with ‘Nduja, Haggis, Jalapeño, Hot Honey and Fior di Latte.

The restaurant is also offering wholesome Scottish dishes sourced by quality suppliers such as John Vallance fishmongers providing Scottish langoustines, and John Gilmour Butchers sourcing grass-fed beef from sustainable Scottish farms.

Among the wide selection of drinks on offer are ‘House Special’ negronis, which are finished tableside, as well as gins, grappas, and an extensive wine list sorted by Italian region.

The restaurant will be accessible via The Hoxton hotel lobby, with a dedicated street entrance styled after an Italian trattoria adorned with striped awning and dramatic florals.

Reservations are now open online, and can also be made by phone. Opening hours are 5pm until 9:30pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm until 6pm on Sundays.