Edinburgh’s 23 ‘absolute best’ pubs and bars to drink in according to travel bible

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:41 BST

Here are the ‘absolute best’ pubs and bars in Edinburgh right now, according to Time Out

Edinburgh sure has a lot of bars pubs. So many, in fact, it’s said the Scottish capital has more bars per square mile than any other city in the UK.

Now, the respected travel magazine Time Out has put together a list of what it reckons to be “the absolute best pubs in Edinburgh for drinks, food and just generally hanging out”.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see what Time Out considers to be the Capital’s best boozers. And before you go, please let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

Scroll through our gallery to see Edinburgh’s 23 ‘absolute best’ pubs and bars to drink in according to travel bible. Photo: Pixabay

1. Edinburgh’s 23 ‘absolute best’ pubs and bars

Scroll through our gallery to see Edinburgh’s 23 ‘absolute best’ pubs and bars to drink in according to travel bible. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Address: 14 Drummond St, Edinburgh EH8 9TU. Time Out says: This highly popular pub is beloved by students, theatre-goers and locals who know where to find a good pint.

2. Brass Monkey

Address: 14 Drummond St, Edinburgh EH8 9TU. Time Out says: This highly popular pub is beloved by students, theatre-goers and locals who know where to find a good pint. Photo: Third Party

Address: 45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU. Time Out says: The Malt & Hops sits in the historic centre of Leith, still a working port, where quality has been a watchword in terms of food and drink since the area’s 1980s renaissance.

3. Malt & Hops

Address: 45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU. Time Out says: The Malt & Hops sits in the historic centre of Leith, still a working port, where quality has been a watchword in terms of food and drink since the area’s 1980s renaissance. Photo: Google Street View

Address: 1, Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. Time Out says: The bar has a diverse selection on offer, including Barney’s Beer and Pickerings Gin, both of which are brewed and distilled in the Summerhall complex.

4. The Royal Dick

Address: 1, Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. Time Out says: The bar has a diverse selection on offer, including Barney’s Beer and Pickerings Gin, both of which are brewed and distilled in the Summerhall complex. Photo: Third Party

