The best 15 restaurants in Edinburgh right now according to OpenTable diner reviews

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

OpenTable has revealed its Diners’ Choice Awards for September, with 15 eateries in the Scottish capital having been named the best in the city.

The Diners’ Choice Lists are compiled and updated each month using customer reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across five categories: Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

The Voyage of Buck has taken the top spot in Edinburgh this month, having named the Diners’ Top Pick for September.

Take a look through our gallery to see all the restaurants which have been recognised by OpenTable this month.

The Voyage of Buck has been named the best overall restaurant in Edinburgh in this month's Diners' Choice Awards. The restaurant, which has an overall rating of 4.8 stars, has been praised for its great staff, excellent food and brilliant atmosphere.

1. The Voyage of Buck

The Cavaliere has also been named in the top three restaurants in and around Edinburgh. Diners have praised both its food and service.

2. The Cavaliere

Yamato has also been named as one of the top three restaurants in Edinburgh. Customers say the food is 'incredible' and have also praised staff, atmosphere and prices.

3. Yamato

The Allanton Inn has been named the diners' top pick for food on OpenTable. The restaurant showcases local and seasonal produce and the team has good connections with local farmers.

4. Allanton Inn

