A popular bar and restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has announced its sudden closure.

East Finch, on Hanover Street, has served up American-style food and cocktails since opening its doors in 2021. But the owners took to social media over the weekend to say they were shutting up shop.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, they wrote: ‘We are closing! So after much thought and consideration we have decided to close East Finch.

East Finch, on Hanover Street in Edinburgh, has announced its sudden closure. Photo: East Finch

‘Today will be our last day of slinging tasty southern food and delicious cocktails.

‘We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the last two years and it's been a pleasure to serve everyone that's walked through our doors. Not every business can say they have been profitable in their first two years and we feel incredibly blessed to have done this under such hard circumstances for the hospitality industry.