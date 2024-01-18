The modern twist on a Burns Night supper can be ordered exclusively on the Deliveroo app

Popular Edinburgh restaurant Ting Thai will offer a modern Asian twist on the traditional Burns Night supper this year with the arrival of their ‘Pad Haggis.’

The new recipe is an adaptation of Ting Thai’s popular Pad Thai, which was recently crowned one of the UK’s top 30 trending dishes on Deliveroo in 2023. The limited edition dish can only be ordered through the Deliveroo app from January 23 with the exclusive dish promising to deliver an added kick to Burns Night celebrations.

Talented chefs from Ting Thai spent weeks developing the ‘Pad Haggis’ recipe, with five different recipe combinations tried and tasted before striking the perfect balance between Thai and Scottish flavours. The new recipe includes haggis, rice noodles, egg, Ting Thai’s sweet and spicy sauce and topped with a crispy haggis crumble and Thai chilli flakes.

Ae Nanthasang, head chef at Ting Thai, said: “We started our journey at the Edinburgh Festival in 2012, and have since made it our mission to share the flavours of South East Asia with the UK. We are thrilled to partner with Deliveroo to bring the ‘Pad Haggis’ to customers this Burns Night, the ultimate combination of our authentic Thai street food with haggis from our Scottish homeland.”

Ollie Marriage, regional manager of Scotland at Deliveroo, said: “This Burns Night, we’re bringing something bigger, better and even more unique to doorsteps in Scotland - the first ever ‘Pad Haggis! Now we know food critics might question this food pairing, but we can confirm it is a match made in Robbie Burns' heaven.

“So, we’ve teamed up exclusively with our friends at Ting Thai in Scotland to create this ultimate Burns Night mash-up, which incorporates their signature Pad Thai and, of course… the national Scottish dish, Haggis. It’s available for a limited time only - so you’ll need to catch it quickly before it’s too late!”