News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The 20 best pubs in the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024 – in pictures

These are 20 of the best pubs across the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:23 GMT

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – and it features no fewer than 20 pubs in the Lothians.

The annual guide, which features a striking cover and comes with a foreword by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, click here.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians which were championed in the latest guide.

604 Lanark Road, Juniper Green EH14 5EN

1. Kinleith Mill - Juniper Green

604 Lanark Road, Juniper Green EH14 5EN Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
65-67 High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7ED

2. Four Marys - Linlithgow

65-67 High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7ED Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Unit 1 Almondvale Ave, Livingston EH54 6QX

3. The NewYearField - Livingston

Unit 1 Almondvale Ave, Livingston EH54 6QX Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 20 Main Street, Balerno EH14 7EH

4. The Grey Horse Inn - Balrerno

Address: 20 Main Street, Balerno EH14 7EH Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:CAMRALothians