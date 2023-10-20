The 24 Edinburgh pubs and bars which failed their latest food hygiene inspection

No fewer than 24 pubs and bars across Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection

A staggering 268 food and drink venues across the city of Edinburgh with low hygiene ratings are named on a new interactive map – and we look at the Capital’s 24 pubs and bars which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

The map, compiled by Pantry and Larder using official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data, also shows 29% of kebab shops in Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection, along with 23% of Indian and Chinese eateries. Also failing to meet hygiene standards are 20 coffee shops across the city.

Looking at wider categories outside of food outlets, convenience stores and supermarkets are the worst-performing businesses. Nineteen convenience stores and 16 supermarkets in Edinburgh are rated as “improvement required”.

Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry and Larder, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) regularly inspects any business that serves food and drink and awards them a rating from 0-5, with 2 or below indicating a fail. In Scotland, businesses are awarded a ‘pass’ or ‘improvement needed’.

“In Wales and Northern Ireland, it's mandatory for businesses to display their hygiene rating. But this isn’t the case in England or Scotland, and many people will probably be surprised by the ratings of their local eateries.”

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 24 pubs and bars in Edinburgh which failed their latest food hygiene inspection, according to Pantry and Larder.

Planet 6 Baxter's Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AF. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

Badger and Co 32 Castle St, Edinburgh EH2 3HT. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

Lucky Liquor Co. 39A Queen St, Edinburgh EH2 3NH. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.