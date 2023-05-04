Eve, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s all-day-dining venue, is set to open its new courtyard this weekend – and the launch will have a real Mexican flavour.

The launch, which coincides with the beloved Cinco de Mayo celebration, takes place on Friday (May 5) between 5pm-10pm, and is followed by an entire weekend of thrilling festivities on Saturday and Sunday between 3pm and 10pm.

In partnership with Patrón Tequila, the Eve Courtyard is set to be a haven of blissful entertainment and delight, offering guests the opportunity to relax in the warm glow of the sun while sipping on tantalizing tequila creations and indulging in traditional Mexican small plates, known as 'Botanas', curated exclusively for the courtyard launch.

Patrón Tequila has transformed the courtyard into a homage to its Mexican roots and tequila-making tradition, providing an exclusive food menu that includes Lamb Shoulder Barbacoa Taco and Smoked Mushroom Taco. They will also provide a selection of Margarita and Paloma cocktails crafted with Patrón Silver, offering guests the perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style.

As the sun sets and the stars come out, the courtyard will come alive with the sounds of live music from Los Chichanos and Pilgrims Society, two vibrant and energetic bands that bring the party to Edinburgh's late-night fiestas. With performances all weekend long, they will elevate guests' experience with an unforgettable soundtrack to their weekend.

There will also be pinatas bursting with prizes and Mexican bingo for some friendly competition, to name but a few. Plus, Patrón popcorn and frozen cocktails will be on offer to keep guests cool and refreshed.

David Moth, Virgin Hotels Vice President of Operations and Interim General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: "We are thrilled to bring the vibrant spirit of Mexico to life at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh with our Eve Courtyard launch event in partnership with Patrón for Cinco de Mayo.

"It's an exciting celebration with delicious cocktails and food that will transport guests to the flavours of Mexico. But that's not all - we have surprises and delights planned all weekend, including the chance to win an overnight luxury stay in Sir Richard Branson's flat. It's going to be a weekend filled with fun, festivities, and unforgettable experiences."

For more information about Eve’s Courtyard, visit https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/event/cinco-de-mayo/all/

