Gin lovers will be able to bag themselves a free drink at eight Edinburgh pubs this weekend in celebration of World Gin Day.

Nicholson’s Pubs will be offering free gin and tonics on Saturday, June 10, to a lucky 1,000 people to celebrate both World Gin Day and the group’s 150th anniversary. The pubs in the city taking part are The Mitre Bar, The Conan Doyle, The Last Drop, Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar, Rose Street Brewery, Deacon Brodies Tavern, The Kenilworth and the Haymarket.

Anyone interested in taking part in the giveaway will need to download the Nicholson’s Pubs app. Once the app has been downloaded, they will then need to enter the code “WORLDGINDAY” which will produce a QR code which can be shown at any of the above locations to receive a free gin.

World Gin Day is taking place on Saturday, June 10