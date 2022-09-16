The Great British Bake Off has returned for its thirteenth season in search of Britain’s top baker.

Twelve hopeful bakers entered the tent in the first episode aired on Tuesday September 13 in the hopes of taking the coveted prize, and maybe even a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

Since its beginning in 2010 the show has brought some of the best baking TV to our screens, from soggy bottoms to stunning showstoppers.

Nadiya Hussain presents BBC Two show Nadiya’s Everyday Baking

So, who are the previous winners of The Great British Bake Off? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has won the Great British Bake Off?

There have been thirteen series of The Great British Bake Off with twelve winners taking home the sought after cake stand.

Here’s a full list of previous winners of the show:

Edd Kimber - the first-ever champion left his debt collecting job and went on to become a full-time food writer after winning the show, and has written three cookbooks as well as many newspaper columns.

Joanne Wheatley - The mum-of-three won the second series of Bake Off and has since appeared in numerous TV programmes and released two baking books.

John Whaite - Since winning the third series of Bake Off he has appeared as a resident chef on ITV’s Lorraine and guest appearances on This Morning and other shows. He has also released three cookbooks as well as opening a cookery school.

Frances Quinn - The former designer who won the fourth series of the show has baked for many celebrities as well as designing The Shard’s first anniversary cake. She has also appeared in Vogue and released her own best-selling cookbook.

Nancy Birtwhistle - The retired grandmother won the fifth series in 2014 and now shares daily recipes on her blog as well as cookery tours across the UK. She also campaigns for anti-food-charity Love Food Hate Waste.

Nadiya Hussain - Hussain has gone on to be the greatest success story of Bake Off, she has fronted many TV shows, written cookbooks, and baked the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday cake in 2016.

Candice Brown - Since winning the seventh season of the show she has become a columnist for The Times and released comfort food cookbooks. She also took part in 2017’s Dancing on Ice.

Sophie Faldo - Following on from her win of the eight series of the show she started her own business, Sophie Faldo cakes which specialises in customer confections for weddings and other occasions.

Rahul Mandal - Following his win in the ninth season Rahul returned to his day job as a nuclear research scientist at the University of Sheffield’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research department.

David Atherton - David won the tenth series, and while he is the only winner to not win Star Baker, he has gone on to publish two books.

Peter Sawkins - Sawkins won the eleventh series while he was studying an accounting degree but has gone on to publish recipes in The Times and release a cookbook.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno - The 45-year-old Bristol resident won the last series of the show, and went to release his first cooking book in May 2022.

When did Great British Bake Off first premier?

The Great British Bake Off first premiered in 2010 on BBC Two before moving to BBC One in 2014.

The show famously moved from BBC to Channel 4 in 2017 which caused eruptions through the fandom as the show saw the beloved Mary Berry replaced by Prue Leith.

Seven of the winners have been crowned during the show’s run on BBC Two and BBC One, and five of the winners have been crowned on Channel 4 with the sixth winner due to be announced at the end of the current series.

How to watch Great British Bake Off

The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm on Tuesdays to catch the latest episodes.