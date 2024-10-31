From trendy neighbourhoods full of hip bars and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families – there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Scotland’s stunning Capital.
We asked our readers where the best places in Edinburgh to live are – scroll look through our picture gallery to find out what they told us.
1. The 8 'happiest' places to live in Edinburgh
2. Morningside
Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre. Photo: mov8
3. Leith
Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021. Photo: Jolene Campbell
4. Portobello
This seaside suburb in Edinburgh was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. Portobello has many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice cream parlours, arcades and beach-side cafes and bars. Photo: Lisa Ferguson