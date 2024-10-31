Edinburgh neighbourhoods: 8 of the 'happiest’ places to live in Edinburgh according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:41 BST
These are the best places in live in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

From trendy neighbourhoods full of hip bars and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families – there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Scotland’s stunning Capital.

We asked our readers where the best places in Edinburgh to live are – scroll look through our picture gallery to find out what they told us.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 8 'happiest' places to live in Edinburgh, according to locals. Photo: Pixabay.

1. The 8 'happiest' places to live in Edinburgh

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 8 'happiest' places to live in Edinburgh, according to locals. Photo: Pixabay. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre.

2. Morningside

Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre. Photo: mov8

Photo Sales
Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021.

3. Leith

Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021. Photo: Jolene Campbell

Photo Sales
This seaside suburb in Edinburgh was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. Portobello has many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice cream parlours, arcades and beach-side cafes and bars.

4. Portobello

This seaside suburb in Edinburgh was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. Portobello has many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice cream parlours, arcades and beach-side cafes and bars. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice