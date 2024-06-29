Edinburgh property: 32 cheapest and most expensive areas to buy a house in Scotland, including Edinburgh

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Jun 2024, 17:11 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 08:57 BST
The cheapest and most expensive areas of Scotland to buy a home have been named.

The just-published Registers of Scotland (ROS) annual report tracks the median price of residential properties across Scotland's 32 council areas in the last 12 months.

A non-ministerial department of the Scottish Government, the ROS has recorded trends in residential and non-residential property sales for the last 20 years.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the cheapest and most expensive areas of Scotland to buy a property.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the cheapest and most expensive areas of Scotland to buy a property. Photo: Pixabay

1. The cheapest and most expensive areas of Scotland to buy a home

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the cheapest and most expensive areas of Scotland to buy a property. Photo: PixabayPhoto: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Median residential property price: £270,000.

2. City of Edinburgh

Median residential property price: £270,000.Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Median residential property price: £280,000

3. East Renfrewshire

Median residential property price: £280,000Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
Median residential property price: £283,227

4. East Lothian

Median residential property price: £283,227Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEdinburghScottish Government

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.