An Edinburgh postcode has topped a list of streets in Scotland with the most expensive property price tags so far this year.

It comes as Rightmove revealed the most expensive streets to buy and rent a house on in the UK for 2024.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Alongside the data, the figures show the three priciest streets to buy a house on in Scotland, as well as the highest typical property price for each one this year, to date.

Simpson Loan in Edinburgh was crowned the most expensive street to live on in Scotland, according to Rightmove. Photo Google Street View

Simpson Loan in Edinburgh was crowned the most expensive street to live on in Scotland, according to Rightmove. With its close proximity to The Meadows and Bruntsfield, and with many of its properties having Edinburgh Castle views, it’s hardly surprising it is so sought after. So far in 2024, the highest typical property price tag for this street is £534,167.

In second spot for Scotland was Clarkston Road, in the south side of Glasgow, where the typical property price for 2024 is £308,125. Third place went to Hyndland Road in Glasgow’s posh west end, with a typical property price of £287,500 this year.

Outside of Scotland, Buckingham Gate in central London topped the list of UK streets with the most expensive property price tags this year so far.

Nestled near Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Gate in Westminster was found by Rightmove to have the highest average price being asked by home-sellers so far this year, at £9,633,333.

Outside London, Old Avenue in Weybridge, Surrey, had the highest average asking price for properties in 2024 so far, at £2,633,333, the property website found.

After Buckingham Gate, the next highest average asking price was found in Vicarage Gate in Holland Park in west London, at £6,332,000.

Tim Bannister, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “London’s status as the hub of luxury property in the UK remains unchallenged, with Buckingham Gate in Westminster commanding the highest average asking price.

“Although the possibility of buying one of these homes is limited to a very lucky few, there’s clearly a fascination with these prestigious homes as we find they’re often among our most viewed properties on Rightmove.”

Rightmove’s research was based on streets where there have been at least five properties for sale and rent this year, and so not all streets have been included.

The findings were released as separate research indicated that one in five (20%) aspiring first-time buyers do not think they will be in a position to make a purchase until they are at least in their 40s.

The survey, from Nationwide Building Society, found that nearly half (48%) of people looking to get on the property ladder believe their prospects of owning a home are further away than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis.

When asked about the biggest barriers to getting that first home, nearly a third (31%) highlighted saving for a deposit, while 44% pointed to issues with affordability.

A fifth (20%) said finding somewhere in their price range is an issue, 14% highlighted being able to afford the monthly repayments, and one in 10 (10%) pointed to the ability to borrow enough for the mortgage.