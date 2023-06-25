A unique and charming stone-built cottage is on the market outside Edinburgh. The Halls offers mature private gardens, a sauna, aga, wood burning stove, summerhouse and underfloor heating and can be found in the village of Ormiston, East Lothian. It is up for sale with ESPC for offers over £435,000. Take a look inside this beautifully-renovated two bedroom property which could be somebody’s dream home.