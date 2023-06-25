News you can trust since 1873
For sale near Edinburgh: Stunning dream home with sauna and summer house on market in East Lothian village

Stunning property goes up for sale in scenic village half an hour’s drive from Edinburgh
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST

A unique and charming stone-built cottage is on the market outside Edinburgh. The Halls offers mature private gardens, a sauna, aga, wood burning stove, summerhouse and underfloor heating and can be found in the village of Ormiston, East Lothian. It is up for sale with ESPC for offers over £435,000. Take a look inside this beautifully-renovated two bedroom property which could be somebody’s dream home.

This stunning semi-detached two bedroom home is on the market with ESPC for offers over £425,000.

1. Ormiston house for sale

This stunning semi-detached two bedroom home is on the market with ESPC for offers over £425,000. Photo: ESPC

The Halls can be found in Main Street in the picturesque village of Ormiston, nestled in the East Lothian countryside.

2. The Halls

The Halls can be found in Main Street in the picturesque village of Ormiston, nestled in the East Lothian countryside. Photo: ESPC

This property is a semi-detached stone-built home which retains many original features.

3. Courtyard

This property is a semi-detached stone-built home which retains many original features. Photo: ESPC

The private garden comes with mature planting, an organic vegetable patch, summerhouse and patio.

4. Garden

The private garden comes with mature planting, an organic vegetable patch, summerhouse and patio. Photo: ESPC

