Look inside quirky Edinburgh flat in Scotland's Home of the Year 2025 final

In Monday night's edition (May 5) of the hugely popular BBC property series, judges Anna, Banjo and Danny cast their eyes over three unique properties in the east of the country, before eventually sending one happy couple into the grand final.

Coming out on top over an extended bungalow in Anstruther, and a Georgian basement apartment in Edinburgh’s New Town, was Wee City Nook in Stockbridge.

The first-floor traditional tenement, which has been home to Devin and Max since 2021, really is a lovely spot. The couple combined their creative skills to design and rebuild each room in this small but perfectly formed home, creating clever storage solutions and maximising every nook and cranny. Together, they have created a bold, bright and colourful abode which truly packs a design punch.

Now, Wee City Nook will compete in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year, going up against other regional finalists from around the country.

Until then, you can take a look through our gallery to see inside Wee City Nook.

1 . Wee City Nook Wee City Nook in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, is a first-floor traditional tenement which has been home to Devin and Max since 2021. The stunning property has made it to the final of Scotland's Home of the Year after winning the east edition of the popular BBC series on Monday, May 5. | Scotland's Home of the Year Photo Sales

