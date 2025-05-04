The colourful Edinburgh tenement flat vying to be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland's Home of the Year is back on our screens – and this week the judges head east to cast their eyes over three very different properties.

Anna, Banjo and Danny must pick between an extended bungalow in Anstruther, a tenement in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh and a Georgian basement apartment in the Scottish capital’s New Town.

Ahead of Monday night's show (BBC One Scotland, 8.30pm), we had a chat with Edinburgh homeowner Devin Blackie, who alongside partner Max Webb, has designed and rebuilt each room in Wee City Nook, their small but perfectly formed Stockbridge home, creating clever storage solutions and maximising every nook and cranny. Together, the couple have created a bold, bright and colourful abode which truly packs a design punch.

How long have you lived at Wee City Nook?

We bought the flat back in January 2021, just around COVID times. Honestly, it was kind of the perfect moment to go all-in on a reno. No holidays, no big nights out, no FOMO, just a lot of time to focus on making this place exactly how we wanted it. We got pretty transfixed on making every inch count.

What first attracted you to the property?

We actually lived just round the corner in the most beautiful rental flat that we completely fell in love with but we could never have afforded it. It sort of skewed our expectations, so when it came to buying, we didn’t want to stray too far. This flat came up and we saw the potential straight away, even if it needed a lot of work to make it work for us.

What’s the history of the house?

It’s a traditional Edinburgh tenement built in the early 19th century, but honestly, I don’t know too much beyond that. I love a bit of history so I really should pick the brains of our lovely neighbour John downstairs he’s lived here all his life.

What’s your favourite thing about it – and does it have any unusual features?

Favourite thing? That it’s ours. After years of flatshares, living in different countries, and not having a proper base for either of our things since each of us were in our teens it feels so special to have somewhere to call home. We’ve really tried to make it work hard for us, too, from the built-in chopping board that fits into the narrowest kitchen gap to a space saving wine rack, a hidden boiler cupboard (I wonder if anyone spotted this in the show?), a loft space and a bespoke space saving bed, Max has been incredible and there’s something personal and practical in every corner.

What are your design and decorating inspirations?

I’ve kind of pieced together my style from everywhere over the years. I love interiors that feel a bit bold, a bit playful so I’ll take inspo from anywhere- travel, Pinterest, other folks homes, a pub lavvy with great tiles… Plus I work in the coffee industry and after visiting what feels like 99% of the coffee shops in Scotland (big claim, I know), I’ve seen just how creative people can be with their spaces – it’s impossible not to come away inspired. I’d love someone to say, “Oh, your style is so very insert-famous-designer-name,” so I can answer these kinds of questions better but truthfully it’s been a total patchwork of instinct, second-hand finds, and late-night Instagram scrolls. It’s been less about following a particular person and more about following a feeling.

How would you sum up the style of your home?

Playful (or maybe cheeky… you may have noticed a lot of words blurred out on the episode…), colourful, and purposeful. It’s practical and compact, but full of personality. Nothing’s too serious and everything has a purpose.

What would be your dream home?

It would have to be an Edinburgh townhouse. I love original features, big sash windows, cornicing etc but with an extension opening out onto a sunny garden. The dream is space and light, with a bit of drama. We definitely make the most of the space we have now but having a big open area for hosting and long, lazy dinners with friends would be unreal. And it would be packed with big, bold colourful artwork everywhere you look, basically a house that feels like us, just stretched out a bit. Obviously, affording that is another story... Max laughs at me for living in a dream world, but I’m sticking to it. One day I’ll be waltzing through our open kitchen-living space, glass of wine in hand, the doors thrown open to the garden like it was always meant to be!

Finally, why did you decide to enter SHOTY this year and what was the experience like?

Honestly? A pal sent me the entry ad whilst I was sat in the pub so with a wee bit of Dutch courage, I thought, Ach, why not? It’s been completely surreal but brilliant, just getting to see your own wee place through somebody else’s eyes makes you appreciate it all over again.

Episode three of Scotland's Home of the Year is on BBC One Scotland on Monday May 5 at 8.30pm-9pm, www.bbc.co.uk