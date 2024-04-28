Lotto couple who upset Edinburgh locals with £5million Hollywood-style mansion plan buy dream £2.9m property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lottery couple who angered neighbours with plans to turn a modest Edinburgh bungalow into a £5million Hollywood-style mansion have moved to East Lothian instead.

Records now show Lisa and Craig Charters, both 35, forked out £200,000 over the asking price for a stunning £2.9million property in November.

Located close to the seaside, the house boasts a double-height hall and dining area with a built-in wine store, while the kitchen has top-of-the-range appliances, including three ovens and another wine chiller.

The couple caused a stir in the Capital’s posh Morningside district in January 2023 by seeking planning permission to tear down a modest bungalow and build a modern zinc and glass villa with views of Edinburgh Castle.

The Charters, who are originally from Hawick, bought the 1950s hillside property for £200,000 above the asking price of £670,000, with plans to turn it into a three-storey, Grand Designs-worthy, dream home.

Angry neighbours lodged 63 letters of objection to the plan, which was later granted by an Edinburgh City Council committee.

As reported in the Evening News earlier this month, official records show the property was recently sold for just £880,000, after being unoccupied for a year. That meant the Charters only made a profit of £5,000.

When the property hit the market, estate agents Revere said the planning permission sought by the Charters could be transferred to new owners, who may still want to go ahead with the ambitious project.

In the sales brochure, the property’s views were described as “jaw dropping”. The description continued: “This expansive 1,507 sq. ft bungalow showcases a spectacular 270-degree panoramic view of Edinburgh, stretching from the iconic Arthur’s Seat to the magnificent Pentland Hills and presents a rare opportunity for discerning buyers.”