Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A millionaire couple’s plans to build a £5million Hollywood-style mansion with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle have been scrapped – almost a year after planning permission was approved.

Lisa Charters, 34, and her husband Craig, 35, angered neighbours in Edinburgh's posh Morningside district last January by seeking planning permission to demolish a modest bungalow and build a modern zinc and glass villa in the Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who are originally from Hawick, bought the 1950s hillside property for £200,000 above the asking price of £670,000. Award-winning architect Richard Murphy was then enlisted to turn the three-storey, five-bedroom, property into a stunning Hollywood Hills-style pad.

A millionaire couple’s plans to build a £5million Hollywood-style mansion with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle have been scrapped. Modern property image: Richard Murphy Architects

Angry neighbours lodged 63 letters of objection to the plan, which was later granted by an Edinburgh City Council committee.

Now, the pair have put the unoccupied property up for sale – for a lot less than what they paid for it.

Edinburgh estate agents Revere say the planning permission could be transferred to new owners, who may still want to go ahead with the ambitious project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the sales brochure, the property’s views have been described as “jaw dropping”. The description continues: “This expansive 1,507 sq. ft bungalow showcases a spectacular 270-degree panoramic view of Edinburgh, stretching from the iconic Arthur’s Seat to the magnificent Pentland Hills and presents a rare opportunity for discerning buyers.”