Scotland's Home of the Year 2025 finalists: 18 amazing photos of the six contenders

Series seven of the hugely popular BBC Scotland programme kicked off back in April. Now, all 18 potential contenders have been inspected by judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell – and the six finalists have been revealed.

The properties vying to be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 are: ‘Sandstone Bungalow’ in Giffnock, ‘Hilltop House’ in Aberdeenshire, ‘Wee City Nook’ in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge area, ‘The Tree House’ in Broughty Ferry, ‘An Cala Cottage’ on the Isle of Skye and ‘Craigmount’ in Dalbeattie.

In the must-see finale, filmed at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover – designed by the iconic architect Charles Rennie MacIntosh – the six finalists come face-to-face, meeting the judges for the first time as well as getting a chance to cast their eyes over each other’s homes.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the six finalists competing to be crowned Scotland's Home of the Year 2025.

The final of Scotland’s Home of the Year is on June 2, 8.30-9pm, on BBC One Scotland

1 . Sandstone Bungalow Home to Pamela and Gordon, their son Caleb and Rosa the Irish Setter, the ‘Sandstone Bungalow’ blends together old with new, whilst retaining the beautiful original 1930s details. The couple design choices bring the ‘Sandstone Bungalow’ up-to-date with a bright and modern kitchen, dining and living spaces. | IWC Photo Sales

