Published 26th May 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 15:33 BST

Ahead of next week’s grand final of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025, we look back to when a stunning Edinburgh property won the popular BBC show in 2023.

As fans of the popular show will remember, a Victorian renovation in Edinburgh which was once a train station was named Scotland's Home of the Year for 2023.

Old Train House, in the Leith area of the city, is home to Christina and Ben Blundell, their daughter Vesper and Watson the dog. It was boarded up and laid empty for 10 years before the couple lovingly transformed it into a welcoming family home.

Inside, Christina and Ben’s eclectic tastes can be seen as well as their desire to be sustainable with second hand furnishing adorning the three levels. In addition to extensive renovations, there are nods to the building’s past including graffiti on the exterior garden walls, giving Old Train House a unique style.

The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale and architect and lecturer Michael Angus – crowned the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023 from a shortlist of six finalists from across Scotland. From Edinburgh to Aberdeenshire, Auchterarder to Peebles, the Isle of Skye to Glasgow, the search showcased a variety of home styles including quirky conversions to grand designs self-build homes to period renovations, environmentally-friendly homes to bijou pads.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see inside The Old Train House – as it looked in 2023.

The final of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 will be screened on BBC Scotland at 8.30pm on Monday, June 2.

