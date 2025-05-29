The plush Edinburgh street named Scotland’s ‘most expensive’ spot for houses in 2025

Scotland’s most expensive places to buy a house in 2025 have been named - and a plush street in Edinburgh has topped the list.

It comes as The Times, using data from Rightmove, published its annual list of the UK's most expensive streets in 2025.

As you might expect, London dominates rankings, with England’s capital taking all but two of the top 20 spots and only one address outside of the south east featuring. But The Times also shared a list of the most expensive streets in different regions around Britain, with the average price ranging from £820,000 to nearly £12 million.

Introducing the list, The Times says: To be considered for inclusion as the most expensive in any region, a street must have at least five properties advertised for sale - a measure designed to exclude those neighbourhoods that are inactive in the property market or may not have many residential properties.

Winnington Road in Hampstead, north London, is named as the most expensive street in Britain, according to The Times and Rightmove, with an average asking price of £11,906,522, followed by Lowndes Square and Eaton Terrace, both in Westminster.

The most expensive street in Scotland, meanwhile, is Edinburgh's Manor Place, where the average home will cost a cool £820,385.

The Times said: “Manor Place is a classical terrace in the heart of the West End of the city, containing several townhouses in the shadow of St Mary’s Cathedral. It was designed in 1814 and then built between 1824-1825 by Robert Brown on land owned by Sir Patrick Walker.

“The West End is one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after residential areas. It is characterised by its beautiful Georgian and Victorian terraces, wide streets and well-kept communal gardens. Excellent shopping is located in the city centre, just a five-minute walk away.

“There are also smaller independent shops, boutiques, cafés, and delis on William Street, a short stroll away.”

David Law, head of Strutt & Parker in Edinburgh, said: “Manor Place is known for its prime location close to the busy city centre. Dotted with pretty Georgian townhouses, it stands out from its neighbouring streets where many buildings remain in commercial use. Over the years, we’ve seen buildings here be converted back into full residential properties. Many apartments have attractive views onto the cathedral.

“The buyers we see here can be a real mix. Wealthy families are drawn to the grander townhouses for their space and character, while young professionals snap up the apartments - often with the help of the bank of Mum and Dad. There’s also a strong interest from international buyers, particularly those who want a city base near to the city’s consulates.

“Prices reflect the desirability of the area and can range from £500,000 for a two-bedroom flat to around £2.5 million for a sizeable townhouse with garden.”

You can see views full list of Britain’s most expensive streets on The Times website.

