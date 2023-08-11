News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian property: 12 cheapest areas to buy a home including Bathgate and Knightsridge

These are the least expensive areas to buy a property, our figures have shown.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

As the rising cost of mortgages continues to put pressure on home buyers’ budgets, new figures show the most affordable parts of West Lothian to purchase a property.

In West Lothian the average property price in 2022 was £188,000 in 2022.

Across Scotland, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – almost twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000. East Renfrewshire was found to have the highest average property price, with the average home costing £275,000.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

Take a look at our picture gallery as we reveal the cheapest neighbourhoods to move to in West Lothian, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

In Whitburn Central the average price of a property was £125,000 in 2022 making it the cheapest area in West Lothian.

In Whitburn Central the average price of a property was £125,000 in 2022 making it the cheapest area in West Lothian. Photo: Google

In Craigshill the average price of a property in 2022 was £129,000.

In Craigshill the average price of a property in 2022 was £129,000. Photo: Google

In Bathgate East the average price of a property in 2022 was £130,000

In Bathgate East the average price of a property in 2022 was £130,000 Photo: Google

In Fauldhouse the average property price in 2022 was £135,000

In Fauldhouse the average property price in 2022 was £135,000 Photo: Google

