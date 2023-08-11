West Lothian property: 12 cheapest areas to buy a home including Bathgate and Knightsridge
As the rising cost of mortgages continues to put pressure on home buyers’ budgets, new figures show the most affordable parts of West Lothian to purchase a property.
In West Lothian the average property price in 2022 was £188,000 in 2022.
Across Scotland, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – almost twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000. East Renfrewshire was found to have the highest average property price, with the average home costing £275,000.
The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.
Take a look at our picture gallery as we reveal the cheapest neighbourhoods to move to in West Lothian, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.