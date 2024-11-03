Entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with eye-watering fortunes, but there are many more millionaires living in these parts.
Browse our gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order. Our list is a mix of celebs and entrepreneurs
2. JK Rowling
Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland. Photo: Third Party
3. David Tennant
Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million. According to ScreenRant, Tennant took home £1m per season he did for each of his seasons Doctor Who, doing three in total. Photo: Third Party
4. Susn Boyle
Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party