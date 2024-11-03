The Capital and its surrounding areas are the home of many successful – and wealthy – individuals, including Irvine Welsh, Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle.

Entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with eye-watering fortunes, but there are many more millionaires living in these parts.

Browse our gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order. Our list is a mix of celebs and entrepreneurs

15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians Take a look through our gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

JK Rowling Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland.

David Tennant Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million. According to ScreenRant, Tennant took home £1m per season he did for each of his seasons Doctor Who, doing three in total.