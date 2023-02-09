News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Rich List: 16 of the richest people in Lothians including JK Rowling, Susan Boyle and Lewis Capaldi

Fro bestselling authors to pop supertars, let’s take a look at 12 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

By Gary Flockhart
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:31pm

Scotland’s capital city and its surrounding areas are the home of many successful people including David Tennant, JK Rowling, Susan Boyle and Lewis Capaldi.

Businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with staggering fortunes, but there are many more millionaires who make the list.

From singers and actors to authors and entrepreneurs, let’s take a look at 16 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

Edinburgh and the Lothians richest people

From singers and actors to authors and entrepreneurs, we take a look at 16 of the richest people in Edinburgh.

Photo: Third Party

2. Anders Holch Povlsen

Anders Holch Povlsen, who bought the Jenners building on Edinburgh's Princes Street in 2017, is Scotland's biggest private landowner and owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller. His personal fortune increased by £500m in 2022 to £6.5bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List

Photo: Third Party

3. Brian Kennedy

Edinburgh-born businessman Brian Kennedy has founded and sold several companies in the home improvement and energy sectors, in both the US and UK. He was also previously the majority owner of the Sale Sharks Rugby Union Club. Kennedy is worth around £275 million.

Photo: Third Party

4. Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch

Edinburgh-born Richard Scott, who owns 215,000 acres of land across southern Scotland, has an estimated wealth of around £213m.

Photo: Third Party

LothiansScotlandSusan BoyleJK RowlingEdinburgh