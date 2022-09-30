Curry houses across Edinburgh are getting ready to serve customers the nation’s favourite meal as National Curry Week 2022 kicks off in October.

From October 3 to October 9, one of Britain’s favourite cuisines is celebrated throughout the week - be it korma, vindaloo or even tikka masala.

A celebration of all things curry related, organisers of National Curry Week said: “Since the 1970’s, curry houses have become a staple of highstreets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every single week.”

“The love affair shows no signs of slowing and that’s what we’re celebrating with National Curry Week!”

The three core objectives of National Curry Week are to honour the nation’s favourite cuisine, celebrate, support the Indian restaurant industry and raise money for poverty focussed charities.

If you’re seeking for places that serve the perfect kind of curry, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best ones based on Tripadvisor reviews, all of which have received at least 4.5 out of 5 stars on Tripadvisor.

5 of the best curry houses in Edinburgh

The Prahna Indian Grill Edinburgh

Rating: 5 out of 5 (275 reviews)

Where: 295 St. Johns Road Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF Scotland

Review: “Amazing, delicious meal- we had the butter chicken, chicken biryani, garlic naan, raita, and broccoli. Everything was clearly made with care and was absolutely fantastic! The drinks were also lovely (espresso martini and prana sour) and were served by the friendliest bartender we have ever met. The interior is also beautiful and is gorgeous to look at. All in all, we greatly enjoyed our experience and would recommend Prahna to anyone!”

Pataka

Rating: 5 out of 5 (1,791 reviews)

Where: 190 Causewayside, Edinburgh EH9 1PN Scotland

Review: “I have starter murugh tikka , and lamp palak , Nan and curry , it was great by quality and quantity, Great Customer service Highly recommended rather than any Indian restaurant in Edinburgh”

Voujan

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (846 reviews)

Where: 107 Newington Road, Edinburgh EH9 1QW Scotland

Review: “We had a non vegetarian dinner for two last week.its really nice and tasteful. Recommended and reasonable price.”

Chaskaa Indian Restaurant

Rating: 5 out of 5 (169 reviews)

Where: 30-32 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ Scotland

Review: “We had three vegetarian curries and they were all excellent and full of flavour. The service was equally outstanding. As an added bonus, the meal was good value. We will certainly return to this restaurant the next time we visit Edinburgh.”

Goutam’s

Rating: 5 out of 5 (280 reviews)

Review: “Our favourite place for a delicious curry , the momo chicken is worth the 20 minutes wait so flavoursome , and the chicken tikka balti was beautifully flavoured, my husband veggie pakora, was nuggets of spice and flavours and his chicken karahai was full of flavour and the chicken was lovely and moist. Naan bread is very light and fluffy and pilau rice was fluffy and delicious.”