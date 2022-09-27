Students across Edinburgh are in for a tasty treat this week as Wagamama is giving away free katsu curries to mark National Katsu Curry Day 2022 on Tuesday (September 27) for one day only.

The first 50 students to arrive at each Wagamama restaurant between 3pm and 5pm will receive one free katsu curry worth almost £12.

Niko Omilana, president of Wagamama noodle union said: “As one of my first acts as noodle union president, I’m proud to announce free katsu to mark National Katsu Curry Day – a day to celebrate across the nation as we come together in honour of all things katsu.

“Make sure to sign up to the noodle union so that you don’t miss out on a free katsu curry and other epic prizes throughout the year!”

The noodle union is a safe and inclusive space where wagamama connects with students and offers them fresh and exclusive content, offers, events and more all year round.

How you can get free katsu curry at Edinburgh Wagamamas

In Edinburgh, there are three Wagamama branches - on Lothian Road, in St Andrew Square and in Fort Kinnaird.

In order to qualify for the free katsu curry, the students need to enter their student email address on the Noodle Union website.

Wagamama will give away 50 free katsu dishes per restaurant with a choice of any katsu: chicken, yasai, vegatsu or hot, and it is available for dine-in only.