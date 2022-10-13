With the autumn school holiday just around the corner , parents across Edinburgh are now scrambling to find cost-effective ways to entertain their children this half term. And as the cost of living continues to grip households, many people have chosen to stay at home rather than go out for fear of going over budget.

But having fun does not always need spending a lot of money, so don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the greatest things to do in Edinburgh that won’t break the bank. Here we have come up with seven things you could do this October half-term according to trusted travel website, Tripadvisor - from hiking on Arthur’s Seat to paying a visit to a science museum.

7 budget friendly things to do in Edinburgh 2022

Arthur’s Seat

This is a must visit spot for those in Edinburgh as it offers the most stunning views of the city. Situated within Holyrood Park as well as its rich cultural heritage, the park offers walks, solace, wildlife, volcanic geology and unparalleled vistas of the city from its many vantage points.

The park also has several Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) desigations due to its exceptional range of grassland habitats and its internationally important volcanic geology.

More information about it can be found on Tripadvisor .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if you've been numerous times in the past, there's always something new to discover in the National Museum of Scotland, on the city's Chambers Street. Youngsters particularly love the huge natural history section, with everything from dinosaur skeletons to whales.

If you prefer a more educational visit for your children, then take advantage of the free admission to National Museum of Scotland where you can explore the diversity of the natural world, world cultures, science and technology, art, design and fashion, and Scottish history, all under one roof.

More information about it can be found on the National Museum of Scotland website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you fancy walking through the city and taking pictures for the ‘gram, why not head to Edinburgh Old Town with your children and appreciate its beauty. Completely free of charge unless you spend your money on things from a variety of shops in the small streets!

More information about it can be found on Tripadvisor .

Infinity Box 2 at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who are not quiet on a tight budget and can splurge a little bit for maybe a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the children, why not visit the amazing world of illusions at Camera Obscura in Edinburgh.

If you go on their Rooftop Terrace, you could see the most spectacular 360 degree views of the city in addition to taking part in over 100 illusions that include interactive hands-on optical illusions, vortex tunnel, mirror maze and shrinking room.

Ticket prices are £19.95 for adults (a little steep!) and £15.95 for children between five and 15 years old while children below 5 years old can enter for free. More information about it can be found on the Camera Obscura and World of Illusions website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Queen Elizabeth II used to reside at the Palace of Holyroodhouse while in Scotland. The Palace of Holyroodhouse is located at the end of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and is open all year.

This is where you can learn about the history of the palace and its connections to prominent Scots people like Mary, Queen of Scots, and Bonnie Prince Charlie, and see how the palace was utilised by the Queen for formal events in Scotland.

Between September and June, adult tickets are priced at £17.50, while a child’s ticket is priced between the ages of five and 17 at £10. Adult tickets cost £18.50 during July and August, while children’s tickets cost £10.50. Children under the age of five are admitted free. You could also ask for your ticket to be converted into a one-year pass and enjoy free re-admission for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about it can be found on the Royal Collection Trust’s website.

The Royal Botanic Garden is bursting with beautiful plants all year round. Set in more than 70 acres of stunning landscaping, there are panoramic views of the Capital, as well as cafes for refreshments.

Why not walk through the Royal Botanic Garden in the city centre to wind down after a long day with the children. Completely free and absolutely good for your soul too. More information about it can be found on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not exactly budget friendly but a visit to Dynamic Earth is a must if you want something educational and fun for the children. This is where you can experience the primaeval forces of nature as they shaped our planet, to journey through space and time and even go on a ‘4Dventure’ around the world.